Terence Crawford gives brutally honest one-word prediction for Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury

It's safe to say Terence Crawford doesn't see Francis Ngannou getting an upset win over Tyson Fury in their upcoming boxing match. The WBO welterweight champion recently weighed in on the highly anticipated Ngannou vs. Fury fight and made a concise and clear prediction.

After months of speculation, the former UFC heavyweight champion finally secured his dream fight against a world-class pugilist. While he was linked to several high-profile boxers after his shocking exit from the UFC, he always had his heart set on facing the WBC heavyweight champion. Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are set to go ten rounds against each other on October 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Given the reputation of the two heavy hitters, many have debated the outcome of this matchup. While some believe the Cameroonian's power gave him the edge, others vowed to bet their houses on 'The Gypsy King's experience in the ring.

In a recent media day presser, Terence Crawford was asked by 'The Schmo' how much chance Francis Ngannou had to beat Tyson Fury in the squared circle. He curtly replied:

"Zero."

Catch Crawford's comments below (19:20):

Meanwhile, Crawford is set to face Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight titles on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Spence Jr. holds the WBA, IBF, and WBC welterweight titles.

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: UFC champion foresees underdog win for 'The Predator'

UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling recently shared his two cents on the upcoming Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury matchup. The 'Funk Master' is banking on the former UFC heavyweight champion to secure a massive upset win over the world-renowned boxer and score a victory for the MMA community.

It's no secret that Ngannou's punches pack the kind of power that can end a fight instantaneously. Given his reputation for knocking his opponents out clean, it's not too far off to imagine him doing the same to Fury on October 28.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling referenced Tyson Fury's incredible durability shown against Deontay Wilder. Still, he asked if Ngannou's power would be too much for his chin to take. He said:

"We kind of all have this idea that Francis is probably going to get killed, but again, that puncher's chance, that s**** scary. I mean we've seen Deontay Wilder almost decapitate and look like he just rose from the dead against Tyson Fury. So maybe that happens again. And maybe this time, he doesn't get up."

