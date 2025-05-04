Terence Crawford issues ice-cold warning for upcoming fight against Canelo Alvarez: "Gonna show the world what greatness looks like"

Terence Crawford has weighed in on his upcoming scheduled fight against Canelo Alvarez. The super middleweight bout is set to take place on September 12th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Mexican's championship belts will be on the line.

A few hours ago, on May 3, Alvarez defeated William Scull to win the IBF title and reclaim his status as the undisputed super middleweight champion. Following this victory, the Mexican's next fight against Crawford was announced.

During the ringside interview, 'Bud' was asked for his thoughts on the matchup, and he said:

"I’m feeling great, I’m feeling blessed, everything’s happened for a reason... In September, I’m gonna show the world what greatness looks like."

He added:

"He [Canelo] did what he had to do to get the job done for what was in front of him... I’m the best, that’s why everybody’s gonna come and watch 12 September.”

Check out Terence Crawford's comments below:

Canelo Alvarez shares thoughts on fighting Terence Crawford next

The potential fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford was uncertain for a long time, as Alvarez often neglected discussions about facing Crawford.

However, Turki Alalshikh's inclusion in the boxing world has made him one of the most influential matchmakers. Gradually, the Saudi GEA chairman's impact among boxers grew.

Recently, Alalshikh also signed Alvarez in a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. Soon after the first fight against William Scull was over, he announced that the Mexican star's second fight would be against Crawford.

During the aforementioned ringside interview, Alvarez commented on the upcoming matchup, stating:

"I feel great, [Terence] Crawford is one of the best out there. I like to share the ring with this kind of fighter. Everybody is asking for the fight, my niño Turki Alalshikh wants it."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below (1:40):

