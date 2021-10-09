"Get Canelo out of his comfort zone" - Terence Crawford predicts what Caleb Plant must do to win against Canelo Alvarez 

The upcoming fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant has become a matter of great deliberation. The hype surrounding the fight has only grown with fighters offering their two cents on the results of the same. Terence Crawford recently jumped on the bandwagon and opened up about the fight.

While in conversation with the media at his training camp for his upcoming fight against Shawn Porter, Crawford revealed what Plant needed to do to outperform Canelo Alvarez.

"It's going to be a good fight. I'm interested to see how Caleb Plant attacks Canelo. If he goes in there, trying to do what everybody else did, the same results. You've got to find a way to get Canelo out of his comfort zone," said Terence Crawford.

Caleb Plant plans to follow in the footsteps of Floyd Mayweather against Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez walks into this fight with a treasure trove of experience on his back. With a record of 56-1-2, having marked 38 wins by way of KO, Canelo goes into the fight as the top dog in the division.

Plant, on the other hand, is an undefeated fighter with a record of 21-0 with 12 of those wins coming by way of KO. 'Sweethands' in a recent interview, broke down his mindset and game plan going into the fight against Alvarez.

"I feel like my height, my reach, my athleticism are my strengths. I have all the boxing IQ in the world. When he fought Floyd, when he fought (Erislandy) Lara, I don't fight just like Floyd, and I don't fight just like Lara, but I possess a lot of the same athleticism, if not more. I possess a lot of the same boxing IQ. Those are things that have given him trouble, and I feel like I can capitalize from them also," said Plant (h/t: DAZN)

The Boxing Feed @TheBoxingFeed 🤯 Canelo and Caleb Plant brawl at the press conference...Canelo pushes Plant who then swings and misses at Canelo, then Canelo fires back with a right hand ultimately causing a cut to Plant❗️ #CaneloPlant 🤯 Canelo and Caleb Plant brawl at the press conference...Canelo pushes Plant who then swings and misses at Canelo, then Canelo fires back with a right hand ultimately causing a cut to Plant❗️#CaneloPlant https://t.co/cybvh6n9E0

The fight promises to be an absolute barnburner. The way the fighters have built up to the fight only adds fuel to the fire.

