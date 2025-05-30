Terence Crawford reveals his entire purse ahead of Canelo Alvarez fight: “Legacy outweighs the money”

Terence Crawford recently touched on his fight purse for his upcoming clash against Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford is expected to fight Alvarez in September in arguably the most anticipated matchup in boxing this year.

In 2023, Crawford became the first-ever male boxer to win undisputed world titles in two weight classes. Two years later, he will face the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

'Bud' will not only have the chance to leave boxing fans stunned by beating Alvarez, but also to make history by becoming the first male boxer to become a three-weight undisputed world champion.

With Alvarez widely considered the biggest star in boxing, a fight against the Mexican is a career-defining payday for many pugilists. The Nebraska native appeared on Ring Champs with Ak & Barak, where Crawford was asked about his financial incentive to face Alvarez.

The light middleweight champion said:

"I got $10 million for that fight."

One of the podcast hosts called Crawford out, stating that he was lying about the number he will be paid to fight Alvarez. He responded by saying:

"How do you know that's a lie?! I'm doing it for the opportunity, baby. The legacy... The legacy outweighs the money... Three-time undisputed [champion], oooooohweee! Coming soon."

Check out Terence Crawford discuss his purse for Canelo Alvarez below:

Eddie Hearn weighs in on size-factor ahead of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

The expected bout between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez has split much of the boxing fanbase. Some fans have predicted Crawford's skillset will be enough to secure victory, while others stated that the size difference between the pair will be too great for 'Bud' to overcome.

Crawford has remained undefeated throughout his career, holding a professional record of 41-0. Alvarez has suffered few defeats, most notably to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, and holds a record of 63-2-2.

Leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on the upcoming super middleweight title fight in an interview with iFL TV. He said:

"Two generational greats, two pound-for-pound greats, I do think the weight [difference] will be too much for Terence. I think even in the Madrimov fight you saw that, physically, I think even at [light middleweight] he's not a big 154 [pounds]. He's definitely not a big 160 and he's definitely not even a small [super middleweight].

"But he has got unbelievable skill. And he's got a huge boxing IQ. But so has Canelo Alvarez, so I do give him the edge in that fight."

Check out Eddie Hearn preview Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford below (4:40):

