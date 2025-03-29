Terence Crawford reveals secret to defeat Canelo Alvarez, fans react: "poor guy has no clue"

Terence Crawford recently claimed he would defeat Canelo Alvarez in the potential fight, and the fans are seemingly not sold on it. Alvarez fights two weight classes above Crawford, but 'Bud' is confident in his ability to beat the Mexican slugger.

Ad

The 37-year-old recently appeared on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru Usman & Henry Cejudo Podcast, where he admitted Canelo would have the size and power over him but pointed out his superior skillset would prevail.

"I feel I got the speed over Canelo. I got the reach over him. You know, he might have the size, the power. You know, I feel like I got the better boxing skills," Crawford said.

Ad

Trending

Upon hearing 'Bud's' claim, Cejudo questioned whether he would employ a cat-and-mouse gameplan, citing Alvarez's knockout victories over boxers like Amir Khan and Sergey Kovalev.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Crawford countered Cejudo's argument, saying:

"He does have a lot of power, but all those guys that you name are not as skillful as me. I'm sorry, no disrespect to none of those fighters, but when you see the skill level, it's night and day."

Ad

Check out Terence Crawford's comments below (41:56):

Ad

The boxing fans don't seem to agree with Terence Crawford's views of the potential fight. One of them seemingly predicted a disastrous loss for 'Bud,' saying:

"Poor guy has no clue how bad he gonna get handled"

Expand Tweet

Ad

A second fan mentioned Crawford struggled in his last fight and claimed Alvarez is better, writing:

"Canelo ring IQ better than Crawford, just cuz Crawford is flashy doesn’t make him better, he struggled vs Madrimov."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out more comments below:

Screenshot of comments [Image Source: @pound4poundshow on X]

Screenshot of comments [Image Source: @pound4poundshow on X]

Terence Crawford explains why he wants to fight Canelo Alvarez

There is an interesting reason why Terence Crawford wants to fight Canelo Alvarez despite their size difference, and it's not due to animosity. In the aforementioned podcast, 'Bud' disclosed that people predicting he will lose to Alvarez is his motivation.

Ad

Nonetheless, the 37-year-old admitted the potential fight would be tough, and Alvarez has done amazing things in boxing. He also pointed out that the Mexican's work ethic is second to none. However, 'Bud' is confident in his skillset and has an intense desire to prove doubters wrong.

"I remember back in the day, I was just like, man, they were like, 'Man, would you ever fight Canelo? Man, Canelo too big. You know, like he in a different weight class.' But then, looking at it as a whole and looking at a lot of people like 'Man, you can't beat him,' I'm looking at him and I'm watching him. And I'm like, 'Man, I can beat this dude,'" Crawford said [43:35]

The 37-year-old added he had been fighting bigger boxers all his life, and Alvarez won't be any different. He also noted that both of them would get hit in the fight and that it would be a great matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.