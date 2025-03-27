Terence Crawford reveals his top 5 greatest boxers in the world and top five greatest boxers of all time

Terence Crawford had a recent sitdown on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry podcast, during which he was asked by former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo who is in his current top five pound-for-pound list of the world's best boxers.

It's a question that's been asked to numerous elite-level boxers. Naturally, Crawford, who is not only among the best boxers in the world, but one of the greatest of all time, has a fairly impressive list. Unfortunately, he struggled to name a fifth until Cejudo made a suggestion.

"We got me, we got [Naoya] Inoue, we got Canelo [Alvarez], we got [Oleksandr] Usyk... we can put [Gervonta Davis] 'Tank' in there."

When asked who was in his personal list for the five greatest boxers of all time, 'Bud' left out some of the usual names like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Manny Pacquiao.

"You got Sugar Ray Robinson, you got Sugar Ray Leonard, you got Floyd Mayweather [Jr.], you got Marvin Haggler, you got Roberto Duran. That's five for you right there."

Check out Terence Crawford listing his pound-for-pound top five boxers (50:19 and 51:59):

Crawford, who reigns as the current WBA and WBO interim super welterweight champion, is expecting to face the great Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match. While nothing has been made official, Alvarez recently signed with Riyadh Season, and he is an opponent that 'Bud' has been pursuing.

However, there have been reports of a bout agreement between the two men for a clash tentatively scheduled for Sep. 13, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, United States.

Terence Crawford has drawn comparisons to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Terence Crawford is not just a pound-for-pound elite, he has also been compared to Floyd Mayweather Jr. due to his legendary exploits. In particular, 'Bud' has reigned as a world champion at lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight, and super welterweight, while being undisputed at super lightweight and welterweight.

Check out Terence Crawford's highlights against Errol Spence Jr.:

Furthermore, Crawford is currently undefeated at 41-0, with 31 stoppages. Meanwhile, Mayweather retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record consisting of 27 stoppages. While Crawford has a viable chance at matching Mayweather's record, it will be difficult.

He must not only defeat an extremely tough foe in Alvarez, but he will have to fight 8 more times afterward, which he doesn't seem keen to.

