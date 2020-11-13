Boxing sensation Terence Crawford has claimed that he wants to fight UFC star Conor McGregor inside the Octagon.

Arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Crawford told TMZ Sports that he is seriously contemplating throwing down with Conor McGregor under MMA rules. However, Crawford has announced that he will only fight Conor McGregor if the payday is good enough.

"They put that money up, hell yeah I'll go over there and fight him!"

Terence Crawford reveals why he thinks he will beat Conor McGregor

Terence Crawford has given reasons as to why he thinks he has a good chance of beating Conor McGregor inside the Octagon. Crawford comes from a family of wrestlers and has a wrestling background himself. Crawford is also of the view that Conor McGregor has a weak ground-game and he'll be able to capitalize on that. However, Crawford agrees that he needs to watch out for the kicks and elbows from McGregor.

"To keep it real, Conor's not a real good wrestler. He may kick the sh*t out of you. You gotta worry about them kicks to the head and them elbows more than him grabbing you. It'd be other things that you'd be having to worry about other than wrestling you."

Crawford believes that he will finish Conor if the latter chooses to stay on his feet and trade shots with the undefeated boxer. Crawford concluded by stating that he will cross over to MMA and fight McGregor if "they put that money up".

"Conor is a big talent in the octagon and I'm a big talent in the boxing ring. Money talks. They put that money up, hell yeah I'll go over there and fight him!"

Terence Crawford is set to take on former champ Kell Brook in a WBO welterweight title bout this weekend. On the other hand, Conor McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon in January 2021 to face Dustin Poirier in a lightweight encounter, which is likely to headline UFC 257.