Illegal streaming has always been an issue that has plagued the UFC and broadcast sports in general. Countless memes have been made over the subject of illegally streaming UFC events.

So much so that Dana White has openly expressed his disdain for streamers. In an iconic interview, White said:

"We're listening to his phone conversations. If he puts it up (the illegal stream) on Saturday, we got him. We got him. We're watching his house."

Dana White talking about illegal streamers will always be funny

This was in reference to a streamer who had been broadcasting UFC events illegally in the past. Since then, many have seen the funny side of things, and UFC lightweight, Terrance McKinney, is no different.

The fighter shared a meme to his official Twitter page with the caption:

"They’re watchin y’all"

This was in reference to the news that a few streamers who had been caught had been sentenced to jail time.

Illegal streamers made over 8 million dollars, now sentenced to more than 30 years

In the U.K, five individuals were sentenced to a total of more than 30 years in prison. This was after the English Premier League (EPL), the premier football (soccer) competition in the country, brought a suit against them to shut down illegal broadcasts of EPL games.

The individuals who were convicted and sentenced made over 8.6 million dollars by selling TV sticks. According to reports, they had more than 50,000 customers. With such a stick, customers could allegedly watch just about any sports event they wanted, all over the world.

This event is historically the largest-ever prosecution of an illegal streaming ring or network. The proprietors were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and were also held in contempt of court.

BREAKING: Five men who made millions from selling TV sticks allowing customers to watch sporting events are sentenced to a total of more than 30 years in prison

Even though this was brought about by the Premier League, the UFC will have much to be happy about. First and foremost, this sets a precedent against illegal streamers in the future. Furthermore, viewers were able to watch UFC broadcasts on the sticks they sold, making this a win for the EPL (English Premier League) and other sports broadcasting promotions.

