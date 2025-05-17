  • home icon
Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

By Dabeer Shah
Modified May 17, 2025 15:13 GMT
Terri Harper (left) will make the first defense of her lightweight title [Image Courtesy: @DAZN]

WBO female lightweight champion Terri Harper will make the first defense of her title against Natalie Zimmermann on May 23, 2025 in Doncaster, England.

Harper (15-2) became the champion during her last outing where she defeated Rhiannon Dixon by unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Zimmermann is an undefeated fighter holding a professional record of 13-0.

The card will also feature a lightweight clash between Maxi Hughes and Archie Sharp along with Tysie Gallagher and Ebonie Jones fighting it out in a super bantamweight clash.

The full Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann main card

  • WBO lightweight title: Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmerman
  • Lightweight: Maxi Hughes vs. Archie Sharp
  • Super bantamweight: Tysie Gallagher vs. Ebonie Jones
  • Lightweight: Reece Mould vs. Lewis Sylvester
  • Super lightweight: Jimmy Joe Flint vs. Haithem Laamouz
also-read-trending Trending

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann main card start time

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann main card is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) for local fans. The American fans can tune in to watch at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time).

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann main event ringwalks

Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann are expected to make their ringwalks for the main event at around 10:00 PM B.S.T. / 5:00 PM E.T. / 2:00 PM P.T.

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann PPV price

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann fight can be watched on DAZN for an additional fee. DAZN provides two subscriptions: a monthly subscription for $29.99/month or a 12-month subscription for $19.99/month. The Harper fight will be between $41.99 and $79.99 to watch.

About the author
Dabeer Shah

A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.
Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.
Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
