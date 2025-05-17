Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

WBO female lightweight champion Terri Harper will make the first defense of her title against Natalie Zimmermann on May 23, 2025 in Doncaster, England.

Harper (15-2) became the champion during her last outing where she defeated Rhiannon Dixon by unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Zimmermann is an undefeated fighter holding a professional record of 13-0.

The card will also feature a lightweight clash between Maxi Hughes and Archie Sharp along with Tysie Gallagher and Ebonie Jones fighting it out in a super bantamweight clash.

The full Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann main card

WBO lightweight title: Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmerman

Lightweight: Maxi Hughes vs. Archie Sharp

Super bantamweight: Tysie Gallagher vs. Ebonie Jones

Lightweight: Reece Mould vs. Lewis Sylvester

Super lightweight: Jimmy Joe Flint vs. Haithem Laamouz

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann main card start time

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann main card is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) for local fans. The American fans can tune in to watch at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time).

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann main event ringwalks

Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmermann are expected to make their ringwalks for the main event at around 10:00 PM B.S.T. / 5:00 PM E.T. / 2:00 PM P.T.

Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann PPV price

The Terri Harper vs. Natalie Zimmermann fight can be watched on DAZN for an additional fee. DAZN provides two subscriptions: a monthly subscription for $29.99/month or a 12-month subscription for $19.99/month. The Harper fight will be between $41.99 and $79.99 to watch.

