  "Terrible refereeing" - Fans slam referee Gary Copeland for controversial calls during Theo Haig vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk fight at DWCS 80

"Terrible refereeing" - Fans slam referee Gary Copeland for controversial calls during Theo Haig vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk fight at DWCS 80

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 03, 2025 05:43 GMT
Fans go off on UFC referee Gary Copeland. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans go off on UFC referee Gary Copeland. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

MMA referee Gary Copeland recently stirred up fans with his controversial decision-making in the Theo Haig vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk middleweight fight at DWCS 80 earlier today.

In the opening round of their fight, Oleksiejczuk stuffed one of Haig's takedown attempts and locked him in position to deliver a flurry of unanswered hammerfists to the head.

While most referees would intervene and put a stop to the contest, Copeland paused the fight and issued a timeout. However, after consulting with cageside officials, Copeland deemed Haig unconscious due to legal strikes and gave Oleksiejczuk the TKO victory. The delay in stopping the fight and the subsequent confusion with the timeout sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

After @ufc shared a clip of the fight sequence that led to Oleksiejczuk's TKO victory via an X post, fans flocked to the comments to express their thoughts on Copeland's refereeing.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One fan wrote:

"Gary Copeland, get ready to learn Chinese, buddy."

Another fan wrote:

"Terrible refereeing, but hammerfists were crazy."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ufc on X
Screenshots from @ufc on X

Is Gary Copeland also a police chief? Everything you need to know

Apart from being an MMA referee, Gary Copeland also served as the Waynesville village manager and police chief. He's been a law enforcement officer for over 30 years and also served in the U.S. Marines as a young man.

Copeland notably got involved in martial arts after being assigned to a unit in Japan between 1984 and 1988, even becoming a member of the traveling Marine Karate Team. With a master's degree in criminal justice, he's also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

In a March 2022 interview, Copeland opened up about being a referee and his love for mixed martial arts, saying:

"My goal is to be a shadow in the ring. I’m there to protect the fighters, enforce the rules, and maintain action. I enjoy being a referee because it allows me to stay involved in the sport. It’s a way for me to contribute back to the sport, something I have been involved with for many years." [H/t: Dalton Daily News]
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
