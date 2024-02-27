"Terrible script" - Physical altercation between Jake Paul and Neeraj Goyat leaves fans wondering if it was staged

Jake Paul recently got into an altercation with Indian boxer, Neeraj Goyat. In a clip that was initially shared by Paul himself, and has since been making the rounds on social media, the two can be seen squaring off in a parking lot.

The video was shared by boxing journalist Michael Benson on X (formerly Twitter), who did so alongside the caption:

"Jake Paul clashing with Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2) today, who was scheduled to face Amir Khan in 2019…"

There was some speculation that Paul could face Goyat in the future and so, fans flooded the comments section to react to the altercation. One user accused Paul and Goyat of staging the altercation and wrote:

"Terrible script"

"Never heard of guy but Jake sleeps him in round one"

"Amanda doesn’t know if this is a skit or not"

Some users criticized Paul, suggesting that he was irrelevant to "boxing fans" and that he is cherry-picking his opponents with comments like:

"I speak for all boxing fans when i say Nobody cares about jake paul the clown"

"Super lightweight, 5’7...The only time he fought a boxer, same height and weight, same record and equal he lost and Tommy isn’t even that good, my beautiful sport man…"

Jake Paul addresses potential opponents including Neeraj Goyat in a tweet

'The Problem Child' took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a statement on a few potential opponents. He was recently challenged by the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, and Neeraj Goyat. Furthermore, a rematch with Tommy Fury, which Paul has sought ever since losing to Fury, has also been discussed as a possibility.

Paul addressed all three men in a tweet, as he wrote:

"All these guys yap yap yap. Tyreek - you would get mauled in the ring by me. Lion kills a cheetah every time in a small space. No where to run. Come on brother. Neeraj - brave for coming to PR all the way from India. But you too small brother. 1 hand is all I need. Tommy - you been running for a year now. I’m ready anytime. Offered you 8 figures. You and daddy think it’s worth more…ok bring me the money."

