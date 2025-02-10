"Terribly coordinated" Dricus Du Plessis called an "enigma" by UFC lightweight in appreciation post of the South African

UFC lightweight contender Chase Hooper shared his reaction to the fighting style of Dricus du Plessis. The middleweight champion delivered yet another impressive performance at UFC 312 defending his title against Sean Strickland.

'Stillknocks' dominated the American for five rounds straight and also broke his nose with a perfectly landed punch. The South African took his win streak to 9 and also made the second defense of his title. He is expected to fight Khamzat Chimaev next in what is touted as his toughest test inside the octagon.

Meanwhile, Hooper is on a four-fight win streak and was last seen in action at UFC 310 where he submitted Clay Guida in the first round. Hooper reacted to a post on X which summed up Du Plessis in a funny way. The post read:

"On paper everyone beats DDP but DDP can't read."

Hooper reacted by commenting:

"Bro’s an enigma… insanely explosive and a physical specimen but also somehow terribly coordinated."

Check out Chase Hooper's reaction below:

Dricus du Plessis reveals his number one pound-for-pound fighter

Dricus du Plessis recently revealed who he believes is the No.1 pound-for-pound (P4P) fighter in the UFC.

In his post-fight interview with FULL SEND MMA, Du Plessis expressed his admiration for light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, stating he was his No. 1 P4P fighter despite the rankings placing Makhachev as the first.

The South Africa native also expressed his desire to fight with Pereira after defending his title against Khamzat Chimaev. He said:

"I'm a massive fan of Alex Pereira just so everybody knows. He's the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The best combat athlete to ever walk this earth up until now [is] Alex Pereira. What he's done outside of the UFC and what he's been able to do in the UFC, I think he's the greatest. I think he's the best and it would be an honor to share the cage with him."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments here (4:23):

