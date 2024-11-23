Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao says he’s “ready for anyone” ONE Championship puts in front of him

Former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao seeks to keep things rolling for him and is looking forward to his next match in ONE Championship against anybody pitted against him.

The 41-year-old fighter shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA after his win on Nov. 8 at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He underscored his readiness whenever the promotion calls him up to action.

He said:

"It depends on ONE. But I'm ready whenever they are. Ready for anyone."

Sam-A raced to his second straight victory at ONE 169, defeating Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian in convincing fashion by way of unanimous decision. It was also his ninth win in 12 matches to date in ONE since making his promotional debut in January 2018.

The full replay of ONE 169 is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Sam-A says win at ONE 169 further proof he is not about done

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao said the win over Zhang Peimian at ONE 169 on Nov. 8 was proof that he could still compete at a high level and not be done in his illustrious career.

He shared that while certain facets of his game are no longer what they used to, by and large, he remains a handful to whoever he is up against as seen in his win over Zhang.

The Evolve MMA standout said:

"The V definitely means a lot to me. Because I can prove to everyone that I can still be in the game at my age. And I can still keep fighting for a long period."

Sam-A has over 400 matches under his belt in more than two decades as professional, the last 12 under ONE Championship, where he has become the strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing and flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

