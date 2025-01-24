Thai megastar Superbon says Johan Ghazali “can be the best in a couple of years” after watching teenage phenom’s drive to compete

Thai superstar Superbon believes Malaysian-American phenom Johan Ghazali is destined for greatness, predicting that the 18-year-old will soon wear ONE Championship gold.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion made this bold statement in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, captured in a behind-the-scenes look at their training camp.

Both men trained together under the same roof in preparation for their respective bouts at ONE 170, set to electrify a sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, Jan. 24.

Superbon challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in a rematch, while Ghazali faces Johan Estupinan in a flyweight Muay Thai clash.

The Thai icon revealed that he invited Ghazali to train with him after crossing paths at a recent event. He recalled:

“I went to his fight, and I told him, ‘Johan, if you want to come and train with us, I will help you anytime. Later, he texted me, ‘Bro, can I come and train in Thailand with you?’ I said, ‘Yeah!’”

Over the past three months, Superbon has been blown away by Ghazali’s relentless work ethic, admitting that he wasn’t nearly as disciplined at the same age.

He stated:

“When I was 18, I was lazy. If no one pushed me, I’d hide, But he (Ghazali) doesn’t. He does it himself. He can be the best in a couple of years because he works really hard and never stops.”

Superbon foresees Johan Ghazali hitting it big in ONE

Such praise carries significant weight coming from a world-class striker like Superbon.

Johan Ghazali has already compiled an impressive 6-1 record under the promotion's banner, with all of his victories coming via stoppage.

Given his rapid rise, Superbon does not doubt that Ghazali may be on the fast track to claiming a ONE world title:

“For me, Johan is going to be a world champion soon, for sure."

