Thai slugger Kongthoranee says switching camps to PK Saenchai felt “like a new challenge” ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has made sure he has covered all the bases heading into his second matchup against Nong-O Hama. The Thai rising star will face off against Nong-O in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Heading into his redux against the Thai legend, Kongthoranee momentarily left his Sor Sommai home gym and trained at the larger PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the number three-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender said training at a different gym presented a new perspective and gave him a new challenge.

He said:

"Moving to train at PK Saenchai has been a good experience. I was warmly welcomed by everyone like family, it feels like a new challenge for me again."

Kongthoranee admitted in previous interviews that the owner of Sor Sommai gym was the one who initiated his temporary move to PK Saenchai, essentially giving the 28-year-old the guidance of two of the most respected stables in the sport.

Armed with a refined arsenal, Kongthoranee is determined to capture a more decisive win over Nong-O in their fated rematch.

Kongthoranee beat Nong-O via split decision in their first match at ONE Fight Night 28 in February.

That closely contested duel lingered within Kongthoranee's psyche, especially with fans debating that the result could've gone either way.

Nevertheless, Kongthoranee is ready to bring the fireworks in the most important fight of his career.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kongthoranee details the mental chess match he had against Nong-O in first Bangkok duel

Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee share a similar Muay Femur style, and their first match fully showcased the pure technical beauty of Muay Thai.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, the three-time Rajadamnern Stadium world champion said fighting a genius such as Nong-O was as mentally exhausting as it was physically draining.

He said:

"You know, when two technical fighters face each other, it's kind of already difficult, because the technical fighters, we are all about, looking for the timings, looking for the openings. So it does look like we are two people just looking for openings for each other."

