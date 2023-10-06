Thanh Le is a firm believer in the classic Mike Tyson quote, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth."

This holds true, especially if you’ll be on the receiving end of the former ONE featherweight MMA world champion’s concussive power.

Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, Le questioned if Ilya Freymanov will keep his signature aggressive style once he gets a taste of his destructive capabilities:

“If he does happen to make a mistake or two and feel some of the power that I present, I don't know that he'll be as aggressive and as forward as normal. But I’m very excited to see how that reaction and his pivots and his adjustments kind of come into play,” he shared.

These two world-class strikers will scrap in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video in a few hours, with the victor leaving Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok as the interim featherweight MMA world titleholder.

Ilya Freymanov sent shockwaves through the entire 155-pound division following his stellar one-round knockout of former two-division kingpin Martin Nguyen last year.

The Russian brawler followed that up with another vicious finish of Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg last June, earning him a shot for gold against Le.

While admittedly impressed by Freymanov’s magnificent run by far, Thanh Le plans to set up a roadblock in the Russian’s path and deny his bid to face the division’s overlord, Tang Kai.

The 38-year-old Vietnamese-American added:

“The main thing is we're looking to beat him up from top to bottom for five full rounds, but you know the deal, you know the story. If he lets me land one or two shots, he won't be able to take a punch like he did when he's got his broken orbital from me and still be standing.”

Will Thanh Le add Ilya Freymanov to his laundry list of knockout victims? Find out at ONE Fight Night 15, which will air live on US Primetime on October 6. This 10-fight spectacle is available free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.