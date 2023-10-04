Thanh Le eager to see how Ilya Freymanov reacts to his power: “I don’t know whether he’ll be as aggressive”

Thanh Le has a chance to secure a rematch against Tang Kai should he get past Ilya Freymanov, and he plans to do so in dominant fashion at ONE Fight Night 15.

As a result, he has no room for slacking inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, October 6.

With over 20 finishes between the pair, the 38-year-old knows he will have a reputable dance partner who owns just as much power on the feet.

But Thanh Le is eager to strike first, draw a reaction, and return to winning ways on his way to a unification bout.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 50/50 and MidCity MMA athlete said:

“If he does happen to make a mistake or two and feel some of the power that I present, I don’t know whether he’ll be as aggressive as normal, but I’m very excited to see how that reaction and his pivots and adjustments come into play.”

Though the American-Vietnamese athlete doesn't think much of the interim featherweight world title, it is a confirmed ticket for him to avenge his loss over the divisional king.

After achieving a perfect 5-0 run on the global stage of ONE, his unbeaten streak came to a crushing end to Tang Kai at ONE 160 in August last year.

Because of that, there's no fighter Thanh Le wants to be standing across from inside the circle other than the Sunkin International Fight Club affiliate.

For now, he must clear Freymanov before looking into the distant future.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.

