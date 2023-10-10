Thanh Le envisions a "completely different" rematch versus Tang Kai: “I’m gonna beat him up and take that belt”

Thanh Le believes experience will help him put in a far more formidable game plan when he runs it back with ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai next.

The American-Vietnamese superstar booked a title unification bout versus the Chinese megastar after dismantling Ilya Freymanov and claiming the interim strap at ONE Fight Night 15 last Friday, October 6.

He only needed 62 seconds to draw a tap from the Russian via heel hook – his second-fastest victory on the global stage of the organization.

Thanh Le credits that lightning-quick submission win to the steadfast training camp he underwent after suffering a loss and losing his crown to the hands of Tang at ONE 160 in August last year. And he believes that single-minded approach will assist him to a win and another reign at the top when they run it back.

In a ONE Fight Night 15 post-event interview, the 38-year-old said:

“The look of the fight is going to be completely different. I'm going to say what just popped into my head, but I made some bad decisions in that fight. He also did some very good things.”

“But it doesn't matter what good things he does next time. I'm going to make some great decisions. I'm going to fight better that night, and I'm gonna beat him up and take that belt.”

Watch the interview here:

The 50/50 and MidCity MMA representative was on a five-match winning streak before the 27-year-old Sunkin International Fight Club athlete took away his perfect promotional record at ONE 160 last year.

Having returned to the drawing board and based on his performance against Freymanov inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, there is every reason to believe Thanh Le could provide a stiffer test to the reigning kingpin in their unification clash.

For now, let’s revisit his win at ONE Fight Night 15, available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.