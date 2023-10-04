Thanh Le promises epic performance in highly anticipated return: “I'm the best I've ever been”

Former ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le gave his word that his upcoming ONE interim featherweight world title fight with No.3-ranked contender Ilya Freymanov this Friday, October 6, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will be an epic performance.

Le and Freymanov will headline ONE Fight Night 15, which airs on Amazon Prime Video, and the 38-year-old vows to have an explosive return after waiting for a golden opportunity at a return.

Speaking to the From the Stands MMA YouTube channel recently, Le claims that he is in the best shape of his professional career by saying:

“I feel like I'm in a place now that I'm the best I've ever been, so I'm trying to show that and I want to make it count. I'm trying to get these fights, I'm trying to get these title fights, I'm trying to get these rematches, I'm trying to potentially defend the belt.”

The 50/50 and MidCity MMA athlete also acknowledged that even if this title match is for the interim belt, a win is still important because it pushes him into a unification bout against Tang Kai as and when he returns.

Le added:

“So if and when we do get this temporary strap around us that just guarantees us a rematch in that title shot so it just means that all is moving in the right direction.”

The American-Vietnamese athlete lost his world title to Tang Kai in August 2022 via unanimous decision, but prior to that, he swept all five fights under the world’s largest martial arts organization by knocking out Yusup Saadulaev, Kotetsu Boku, Ryogo Takahashi, Martin Nguyen, and Garry Tonon.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available to fans with active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.

