Thanh Le says Garry Tonon vs. Shamil Gasanov could be decided on the feet

While the upcoming war between Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov is expected to be an all-out grappling fest, former ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le thinks otherwise.

Billed as Brazilian jiu-jitsu versus Dagestani wrestling, this pivotal featherweight showdown is one of the most sought-after matches at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video on July 14 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Tonon and Gasanov, of course, are true masters of the grappling arts, with most of their victories coming by way of slick submissions. However, as Le noted, these two can ultimately cancel each other out on the ground and instead figure in a striking showdown.

The promotion’s No.1 ranked 155-pound fighter told ONE Championship:

“What I think will happen is – this always plays out with grappler versus grappler – it’s going to play out on the feet a little more than fans really want to see, to be honest with you.”

Despite their amazing grappling pedigrees, both Tonon and Gasanov are indeed well-rounded martial artists who don’t shy away from throwing hands.

Known as a legend in the BJJ scene, Tonon has fully committed to MMA and has worked hard behind closed doors to sharpen his striking arsenal. Plus, ‘The Lion Killer’ is known for throwing wild kicks and looping punches since he’s not afraid to be taken down and fight off his back.

Gasanov, for his part, possesses an underrated boxing game, which he displayed against elite striker Kim Jae Woong in his ONE debut last year. ‘The Cobra’s crisp hands allowed him to hold his own against ‘The Fighting God’. Once the Korean tightened his guard against Gasanov’s strikes, the Russian wisely changed levels and finished him off on the ground.

One thing’s for sure, Thanh Le will keep a close eye on this one since he’ll likely be on a collision course with the victor.

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

