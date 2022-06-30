“This fight’s not going there” - Thanh Le says no way Tang Kai fight goes the distance

Thanh Le is heading into battle against Tang Kai, confident that their matchup will not need all five rounds. He is excited about the fight and wants to finish him within four to five rounds.

The ONE featherweight world champion is set to defend his crown against Tang at ONE 160 on August 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The two fighters have a combined total of 24 knockouts in their 27 wins, which may suggest that their matchup could indeed be a quick one.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Le broke down Tang’s strengths and shared why their matchup will be an exciting one. He also addressed the Chinese media.

Thanh Le said:

“I'm excited to face one of your best fighters. Tang Kai’s got some great feet, good skills. He's quick, powerful. And he’s knocked a few people out, so it's exciting. I don't think [either] one of us is [thinking] we're gonna go to a decision. This fight's not going there. But we'll take it into deep waters. We'll take it late into the fight - 4th round, 5th round.”

He added:

“I want him to feel the championship rounds. I want him to feel that he doesn't belong in there for five rounds. And I'm excited for you guys to see it. Yeah it's just another notch on the belt. I'm ready to go in there, finish him and see what else pops up on the horizon.”

Thanh Le eager to face a Chinese fighter for the first time

Thanh Le has competed in various promotions in North America through a career that has spanned close to a decade.

However, his fight against Tang Kai at ONE 160 will be the first time that he will be up against a Chinese fighter. As he prepares for their showdown, Le said that he’s excited to put on a show for the fans, whether as a villain or as a hero.

Thanh Le told ONE Championship:

“I'm super excited, another main event, another tough, skilled opponent. I'm really excited to fight a Chinese fighter. I've been able to fight fighters from around the world and I've never been able to face off against someone from China. It's exciting to have that fan base tune in, whether to see me win or see me lose.”

