“This is not going to be my first decision” - Thanh Le adamant fight with Tang Kai ends with spectacular finish

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le doubled down on who’s getting knocked out at ONE 160 this month.

The Vietnamese-American star is coming off his first successful world title defense over the dominating jiu-jitsu icon, ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon, in March. He put Tonon to sleep after 56 seconds in the first round, stretching his record to 5 straight wins under the ONE Championship banner.

Thus far, Le has been successful in maintaining a high knockout rate. Having never gone the full distance in his career, he’s not about to let Tang Kai tarnish what he’s worked so hard to achieve.

Le spoke with Combat Press and said:

“It’s finish-rate time. Now, stats matter. I’m not letting this fight go to a decision. We are not seeing decisions. This is not going to be my first decision. Y’all can bring that to the bank. Somebody is getting knocked out, or somebody is getting choked. Might be him, and it might be me, but I just want it to be a hell of a show.”

The Louisiana native will have the opportunity to prove who’s the best striker in the world in the co-main event of ONE 160 on August 26. Having joined ONE a couple of years ago, Thanh Le remains undefeated in the circle. His unorthodox taekwondo style of fighting, striking accuracy, and superior wrestling have made him the fan favorite once again.

Thanh Le featured in the top 5 as one of “the most exciting American Fighters in ONE Championship”

Thanh Le was listed as one of five athletes to be named the most exciting American fighters in ONE Championship today. Among those included was ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, 12-time flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson, two-time world champion Janet Todd, and ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

Honored to be rated in the top five with this fellow compatriots and to be promoted on a billboard in Times Square, Thanh Le expressed his happiness on Instagram and said:

"Very humbled yesterday… got a double whammy on being named the most exciting American fighter out of one (any list I’m a part of, that Might Mouse Is on, I’m happy about 😂) and being on this extremely tiny billboard in Times Square. (Even if it is only for a couple seconds😂)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far