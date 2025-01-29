"Thank God for that guy" - Joe Rogan shares unfiltered response to JD Vance's "f**king amazing" CBS News interview in latest JRE podcast episode

Joe Rogan put forth his assessment of J.D. Vance's much-discussed CBS News interview on the latest episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). The UFC color commentator, who's been regarded as a prominent socio-political commentator in recent years, lent his support to Vance.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance was recently interviewed by Margaret Brennan on CBS News' long-running Face the Nation show. Vance defended some of the Trump administration's implemented and proposed decisions/policies.

Other topics discussed were Trump's policies concerning FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), his purportedly anti-illegal immigration strategy, deportation agenda, attempts to end birthright citizenship, pardoning various Capitol Hill (Jan. 6, 2021) protestors, and conservative politicians' alleged change in approach toward big tech after recent outreaches from tech billionaires, etc.

A particular moment from the interview, which generated considerable buzz, witnessed Brennan cite how America was built by immigrants. Vance responded by stating:

"This is a very unique country, and it was founded by some immigrants and some settlers. But just because we were founded by immigrants, doesn't mean that 240 years later, that we have to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world."

Watch Vance's CBS News interview below (*immigration comments at 9:40 and 13:30):

On JRE's episode #2263 this week, Joe Rogan hosted marketing expert, professor, and podcaster Gad Saad. Rogan suggested that Vance did a great job in supposedly debunking incorrect socio-political narratives, stating:

"Did you see the CBS interview with J.D. Vance? ... F**king amazing ... Oh, my God. It's a masterclass ... He's so good."

Upon Saad inquiring whether Vance had been on the JRE podcast, Rogan said:

"Yes. Yeah. He's great. Thank God for that guy. He's so good at dismantling those dopey people and just breaking down. Like, she [the interviewer Margaret Brennan] was like, 'This is a country built on Immigrants.' He's like, 'Yes. That doesn't mean that 240 years later, we have to have the dumbest immigration policy possible."

Check out Rogan's comments below:

Watch the episode below (*Rogan and Saad discuss the immigration topic at 2:38:22):

Joe Rogan previously addressed America's alleged illegal immigration challenges

Many political analysts have highlighted that Joe Rogan shifted from publicly supporting Democratic Party politicians like Bernie Sanders to officially endorsing the Republican Party's Donald Trump. Nevertheless, Rogan has been praised for hosting members of varying socio-political beliefs on his world-renowned JRE podcast.

On JRE #2222 in November 2024, he hosted the Democratic Party's John Fetterman, who addressed various topics on the podcast. Rogan notably alluded to the speculation that the Democratic Party's leaders have allegedly been facilitating large-scale illegal immigration and utilizing the illegal immigrants to bulk up their vote bank, win elections in swing states, and consolidate political power.

Tweeting a four-minute-plus JRE clip, Rogan seemingly implored his fellow Americans and others to "understand exactly what is happening."

Watch the clip in Joe Rogan's tweet below:

Watch Rogan discuss illegal immigration below (1:15:15):

