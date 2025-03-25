"Thank you, Japan" - Rodtang grateful for Tokyo's love  after his epic KO win over Takeru at ONE 172

Despite the crowd inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena rallying behind his opponent, Rodtang Jitmuangnon holds nothing but admiration for the Japanese people. In the main event of ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23, Rodtang silenced a crowd rooting for Takeru Segawa as the two warriors clashed in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight at the legendary venue.

Defying expectations, the Thai megastar wasted no time dismantling Japan's beloved striking icon, needing just 80 seconds to seal the victory — far from the full 15-minute war many had anticipated.

Rodtang entered the highly anticipated showdown in peak condition, and it showed right off the bat. After trading leg kicks in the opening moments of the bout, he pressed forward fearlessly, stalking his opponent before unleashing a crisp left hook-right straight combination that set the tone for the dramtic finish.

Sensing Takeru was hurt, Rodtang advanced to capitalize as he landed the same two-punch combo near the corner post before wrapping matters up with a left hook, sending the hometown favorite crashing to the canvas.

Though Takeru tried to get back to his feet and beat the count, the damage was done. Rodtang took home the sensational knockout win at the 1:20 mark of the first round in front of a stunned Japanese crowd.

Although he may have disappointed Takeru's supporters, Rodtang was grateful for the opportunity to compete in Japan once again and expressed his appreciation for the warm reception:

He said this in a backstage interview with ONE Championship:

"I'm very happy. Thank you, Japan. Thank you, Thailand, [as well]. Everybody, thank you for supporting me."

Rodtang buries hatchet with Takeru

The build-up to the blockbuster matchup between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa was nothing short of instense, but any lingering animosity was laid to rest once the dust had settled at ONE 172 over the weekend.

Backstage, the tension gave way to mutual respect as Rodtang and Takeru shared a heartfelt embrace, marking the end of their rivalry with sportsmanship.

