“Thank you, queen” - Kana grateful for Phetjeeja in world title tussle at ONE 172, thanks her supporters for standing beside her

Kana Morimoto may have walked away emptyhanded, but she never forgot to show gratitude to Phetjeeja following their world title matchup in ONE Championship's return to Japan. The Japanese superstar failed in her bid to strip Phetjeeja of the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172 card this past Sunday at the hallowed Saitama Super Arena.

Following her defeat, Kana took to Instagram to thank Phetjeeja for their barnburner of a world title fight and her fans for their unwavering support.

She posted:

"I want to say thank you to everyone around the world🙏🏽🌏 Thanks for all the messages. I am a fighter🥊 We rise again and again and become stronger. Thank you, queen🏆"

Kana is one of the most decorated female kickboxers of all time and held multiple titles in K-1 Kickboxing and KRUSH before signing with ONE Championship in late 2024. While she's a revered figure in her homeland of Japan, Kana knew that Phetjeeja would be one of her most difficult opponents in her storied career.

Phetjeeja, who has a ridiculous overall record of 208-6, was near flawless in her world title defense at ONE 172 and showed Kana why she's been dubbed 'The Queen.'

The Thai superstar dictated much of the fight and had Kana searching for ways to counter her unstoppable onslaught. Kana worked mostly on the backfoot, while Phetjeeja continued to press the action throughout the 15-minute affair.

Phetjeeja's overall aggression ultimately earned her the impressive unanimous decision win to retain the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

Phetjeeja gives Kana Morimoto her props following a successful world title defense at ONE 172

Phetjeeja is undeniably one of this generation's greatest fighters, and that greatness extends beyond the ring. The reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion has always been humble in victory, and that humility was on full display when she beat Kana Morimoto to retain her strap at ONE 172.

In her in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Phetjeeja applauded Kana for the incredible grit she showed in their matchup at Saitama Super Arena:

"But now, I feel like I have to give credit to Kana. Kana is very durable as well. But I’m glad I got the victory tonight."

