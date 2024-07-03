"That should be 5 points" - Fans stunned with Kade Ruotolo's magical slam in showdown against Matheus Gabriel

The first world title defense of ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo was against Matheus Gabriel in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5, which went down inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Ruotolo came away with a unanimous decision nod from the judges after an exciting clash in front of the Filipino crowd. ONE Championship recently reposted one sequence from the fight on its Instagram account:

"What a TRANSITION 😨 Will Kade Ruotolo defend his World Title against Mikey Musumeci at ONE 168: Denver? 💪 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

In the video, one-half of the famous Ruotolo twins transitioned from an ankle pick to slamming his Brazilian opponent to secure a takedown. This was only one of several techniques that Kade showcased during the match.

Due to this swift and fantastic technique, the Atos representative received a nod of approval from fans, particularly from users @bigbossrol, @ilidelmundo, @rogerdat55, and @eugenioandrade0812, because they commented:

"That should be 5 points"

"Ankle pick classic 🔥"

"He took a risk going down like that. Still a nice move"

"I want to see this rematch with Matheus Gabriel, he was the only one he won by points and not by finishing!!!!"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Kade Ruotolo to defend ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Mikey Musumeci at ONE 168: Denver

Ruotolo is coming off a successful MMA debut at ONE 167 on June 7 inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, where he made quick work of Blake Cooper in their lightweight match with a first-round submission win.

But the 21-year-old BJJ savant would need to shift his focus back to the gentle art because he will be facing the challenge of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver.

It will be Kade's fourth defense of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title since becoming the division's inaugural world titleholder in October 2022.

ONE 168: Denver goes down at Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Tickets for the event are now available on sale on Ticketmaster.

