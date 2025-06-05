"That was a battle" - Fans feel the electric aura Rodtang Jitmuangnon unleashed in Bangkok barnburner vs Bosnian slugger

ONE Championship superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon can trade leather with the best of them, whether in his sport of expertise, Muay Thai, or even kickboxing. Last June, 'The Iron Man' indulged fans with a landmark outing in the kickboxing ranks when he faced Denis Puric at ONE 167.
Their three-round catchweight (141.2 pounds) bout was one of the most action-packed encounters of the night, owing to both stars' penchant for throwing power shots that would have finished lesser men.
The world's largest martial arts promotion shared highlights of their all-out slugfest on Instagram.
Check out the video below:
While 'The Bosnian Menace' fearlessly stood toe-to-toe against Rodtang, the Thai icon handily walked him down throughout the fight to earn the unanimous decision victory.
In the comments section of the post, fans showered Rodtang with praise for this performance, writing:
"😮💨😮💨😮💨 that was a battle."
"MAN VS MAN aprroved 😎🔥🔥🔥"
"This guy is another breed 💪🏻👑"
"Max Respect to @bosnian_menace .. you are indeed a warrior 👏"
"@rodtang_jimungnon brother your moves are too clean."
"Both insane 👏. Machines."
Rodtang turned in his greatest knockout victory in ONE this past March
Rodtang has consistently produced entertaining battles throughout his seven-year ONE tenure, which has given him a 17-win record with four finishes. At ONE 172 this past March, fans witnessed a Knockout of the Year contender.
The Jitmuangnon Gym representative checked off a huge item in his bucket list: trading leather with Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa.
Fans expected a drawn-out war as their flyweight kickboxing bout was scheduled for five rounds. However, Rodtang only needed 80 seconds to send 'Natural Born Krusher' to sleep, thanks to a meteoric left hand.
This was a historic moment for the 27-year-old, as he became only the second fighter ever to finish the Team Vasileus head honcho.