"That was a battle" - Fans feel the electric aura Rodtang Jitmuangnon unleashed in Bangkok barnburner vs Bosnian slugger

ONE Championship superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon can trade leather with the best of them, whether in his sport of expertise, Muay Thai, or even kickboxing. Last June, 'The Iron Man' indulged fans with a landmark outing in the kickboxing ranks when he faced Denis Puric at ONE 167.

Ad

Their three-round catchweight (141.2 pounds) bout was one of the most action-packed encounters of the night, owing to both stars' penchant for throwing power shots that would have finished lesser men.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared highlights of their all-out slugfest on Instagram.

Check out the video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

While 'The Bosnian Menace' fearlessly stood toe-to-toe against Rodtang, the Thai icon handily walked him down throughout the fight to earn the unanimous decision victory.

In the comments section of the post, fans showered Rodtang with praise for this performance, writing:

"😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 that was a battle."

"MAN VS MAN aprroved 😎🔥🔥🔥"

"This guy is another breed 💪🏻👑"

"Max Respect to @bosnian_menace .. you are indeed a warrior 👏"

Ad

"@rodtang_jimungnon brother your moves are too clean."

"Both insane 👏. Machines."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Rodtang turned in his greatest knockout victory in ONE this past March

Rodtang has consistently produced entertaining battles throughout his seven-year ONE tenure, which has given him a 17-win record with four finishes. At ONE 172 this past March, fans witnessed a Knockout of the Year contender.

Ad

The Jitmuangnon Gym representative checked off a huge item in his bucket list: trading leather with Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa.

Fans expected a drawn-out war as their flyweight kickboxing bout was scheduled for five rounds. However, Rodtang only needed 80 seconds to send 'Natural Born Krusher' to sleep, thanks to a meteoric left hand.

This was a historic moment for the 27-year-old, as he became only the second fighter ever to finish the Team Vasileus head honcho.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.