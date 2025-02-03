  • home icon
  • "That was a brawl" - Jonathan Haggerty's violence-riddled Bangkok barnburner against Felipe Lobo has fans hyped up

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 03, 2025 16:48 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty standing tall over Felipe Lobo. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
ONE Championship fans gave Jonathan Haggerty his well-deserved flowers for his masterful come-from-behind victory against Felipe Lobo to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in February 2024.

Haggerty, who also holds the 145-pound kickboxing world championship, faced an early knockdown deficit after 'Demolition Man' uncorked a whirlwind of strikes that sat him against the ropes. 'The General' eventually scored a knockdown in the second round thanks to a short left hook.

Seeing that Lobo had not fully recovered from getting dropped entering round three, Haggerty unleashed an overhand right that sent him crashing to the mat again. While Lobo got to his feet, referee Olivier Coste ultimately called off the bout.

Relive their hectic encounter below:

Fans shared their thoughts on their violent world title encounter in the comments section, writing:

"That was a brawl."
"Wow! That was one HELL of a fight!!!"
"Amazing fight for both felipe is tough! Haggerty what a machine."
"Instant classic!"
"I'll never forget this fight."
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]
Despite his success against Lobo, Haggerty found himself on the wrong end of a sharp elbow from flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168 last September. The United Kingdom striker dropped the bantamweight Muay Thai crown to the Thai megastar in a shocking 49-second knockout loss.

Jonathan Haggerty seeks to return to winning ways in defense of kickboxing throne at ONE 171

Jonathan Haggerty is not one to dwell on defeats, no matter how devastating they may be. His focus now lies on defending the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship from all challengers.

Chinese star Wei Rui will be gunning to end the 27-year-old's reign over the division in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

Fans who want to catch the action live can purchase tickets for ONE 171 via Q-Tickets.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
