"That brotherly love" - Fans see the laidback vibes as Tye Ruotolo gauds Thai legend Sam-A to train his twin Kade at ONE 169

Tye Ruotolo only wants the best for his twin brother, Kade, and he showed this during a wholesome moment backstage during the ONE 169 event last Friday evening inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Championship published this short interaction between the Ruotolo brothers and Thai striking legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, which was captioned:

"Learning from the best 😅 Should Tye Ruotolo follow in his brother's footsteps and transition to MMA? @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu @aaa_gaiyanghadao"

In the video, Kade practiced his kick on the pads and was warming up for his fight when Tye approached Sam-A to ask the former multi-time world champion to teach his brother to kick.

This cracked a smile on Sam-A's face and lightened up the whole vibe inside the room. Fans also felt the positive energy around, as users @nakmuay_animales, @cvega0921, @oliveirabrothersjiujitsu, @gg_greengrinder, and @tobidanzolovejiujitsu sent their reactions through their comments:

"Yes and hire Sam to learn more Muay Thai 😃❤️🏆"

"lol that brotherly love 😂😂"

"Brothers being brothers 🔥🔥😂"

"AAA save the day ❤️🔥😁 these grapplers need more hips 💯😜"

"I love this two brothers"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Kade Ruotolo gave an update on Tye's status right now after he sustained an injury

Before he fought, Ahmed Mujtaba, the current ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show for an interview. He revealed the status of his twin brother, who is still recovering from multiple injuries.

According to the 21-year-old Atos representative, Tye is still rehabilitating from his injuries by saying:

"One of the only ones he didn't tear was like the ACL, thankfully. But yeah, you know meniscus, whatever, PCL, all these different ligaments so it was definitely, you know, a rough injury and he's just been in the backburner just recovering and resting."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can relive all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

