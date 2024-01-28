"That Chael Sonnen Energy" - Matt Hamill calling out Jon Jones from his alleged verified account has fans amused

Jon Jones' most recent statement caused an unexpected talking point among fans.

While Jones' lone career 'loss' by disqualification against Matt Hamill occurred in 2009, the infamous bout has been recently brought back into focus due to recent reports of the California State Athletic Commission's desire to change the illegal 12-6 elbow rule. Due to the recent sequence of events, many have pressed both Jones and Hamill for their opinions.

Explaining his lack of activity in the octagon in recent years, Jones tweeted that he 'gets' why younger fans are frustrated with his injuries.

The tweet was reported on by many media sites, eventually leading to Facebook, where Hamill allegedly responded. Hamill comedically called out Jones for a rematch as the lone blemish on the champion's record.

Despite some speculation, particularly invested fans confirmed that the account was Hamill's official page.

Matt Hamill responding to a Facebook post reporting on a comment from Jon Jones [via r/UFC on Reddit]

With fans creating a discussion on Hamill's comment on Reddit, one fan called the statement from former veteran, 'Chael Sonnen energy.'

Fan reacting to Matt Hamill's callout of Jon Jones [via r/UFC on Reddit]

Though many fans and pundits alike often credit Jones as undefeated, most have appreciated Hamill's approach to the situation over the past decade. Despite criticism of the official decision, Hamill has continuously played into the joke as the only fighter to defeat Jones.

"Jon ducking the real fight"

"Jones keeps posting himself as undefeated when marketing his appearance somewhere. I will not stand for Matt Hamill erasure."

"Y'all ain't ready for HW Hamill"

"His face is insane to damage his elbows and cause Jones to take an L"

Fan reactions to Matt Hamill calling out Jones [via r/UFC on Reddit]

Where is Matt Hamill now? The only fighter to 'defeat' Jon Jones

Since defeating Jon Jones in 2009 with one of the most controversial fight results in UFC history, Matt Hamill ended his career at 13-8 and has not competed since 2018.

According to his social media, Hamill now spends his time as an MMA and wrestling coach for both children and aspiring fighters.

Though Hamill continues to joke about a second fight with Jones, the 47-year-old appears to have no aspirations to resume fighting.