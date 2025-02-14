“That was cold” - Fans feel the power of Martin Nguyen’s surgical flying KO of Narantungalag Jadambaa in Manila

One of Martin Nguyen's most unforgettable knockouts came when he put Narantungalag Jadambaa to sleep with a single, devastating strike.

This iconic moment occurred when “The Situ-Asian” defended the featherweight MMA crown in the main event of ONE: Roots of Honor in April 2019, before a packed crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Recently, ONE Championship shared this electrifying knockout on Instagram, reminding fans of Nguyen's brilliance:

From the opening moments, Nguyen found his rhythm, landing sharp combinations while skillfully avoiding the Mongolian's dangerous hooks.

In the second round, Nguyen kept up the pressure by throwing heavy leg kicks to maintain control and prevent Jadambaa from closing the gap.

Eventually, Nguyen saw the opening and seized it, landing another powerful calf kick that sent Jadambaa retreating to the fence and lowering his guard.

That’s when Nguyen pounced, launching a flying knee that connected perfectly with his defenseless opponent to knock Jadambaa down the canvas just 67 seconds into the frame.

Fans flooded the comment section of the Instagram post to praise Nguyen's performance:

Nguyen made another successful defense of the ONE featherweight MMA world championship four months later at ONE: Dawn of Heros, held at the same venue.

There, he scored another knockout, emphatically finishing Japanese hard-hitter Koyomi Matsushima within two rounds to keep his grip on gold.

Martin Nguyen aims to reclaim old glory in Qatar

After concluding his reign atop the 155-pound division in October 2020, Martin Nguyen is now focused on reigniting his path to the top.

He kicks off this journey at ONE 171, set for Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, where he will face No. 4-ranked contender Shamil Gasanov in a three-round clash.

