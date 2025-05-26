"That was very controversial" - Joe Rogan shares unfiltered take on Olympics’s transgender inclusion policy

Joe Rogan recently had NFL legend Aaron Rodgers over on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and spoke about a myriad of controversial topics in the sporting world. One such topic is the divisive decision to include alleged transgender athletes in the Olympic games.

This topic was sparked by the controversial Olympic run of Imane Khelif, who was accused of being transgender despite providing evidence that she was born a woman. Speaking on the matter, Rogan made it clear where his opinions lie, saying:

"The Olympics, they're letting some trans athletes compete in the Olympics. Which is, like 'Okay, is that what we're doing?' One guy fought a woman but it's like a guy with a micro penis, allegedly, and like, internal testicles but went through puberty as a man. Looks like a man, the whole deal. And then did a a chromosome test for, allegedly, previous boxing or organization body and they it came back XY. And like, 'You're a man', and then, you know, that was very controversial."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:43:14):

Joe Rogan talks about how The Enhanced Games could possibly fix the transgender dilemma in sports

The conversation then switched to a much-talked-about Enhanced Games. Founded by Dr. Aron D'Souza, it is a well-funded sports league where athletes would be allowed to use carefully-administered peformance-enhancing drugs and other artificial augmentations.

The team behind the league aims to meld science with sports, with the hopes of unlocking the true potential of the human body.

Joe Rogan said:

"The enhanced games is a very well-funded idea and they're all going to be on the juice. They're going to be on the best steroids money can buy. And they're going to pay them. When they win, it's like millions of dollars. So they're they're putting this together as a huge event and they're trying to entice the best athletes in the world to do this safely." [1:44:03 in the aforementioned video]

On the Enhanced Games' way of solving the trans athlete discussion, Rogan said:

"So we had the guys on, who were the guys who put together this. And I said, 'What are you how are you going to deal with trans athletes?' And they were like, 'I think we're going to do chromosomes', which is the right way to do it. Let's stop f*cking around, you know. Just stop pretending that these males that identify as women who win. Was it like, 700 women who were robbed of gold medals across various sports?"

