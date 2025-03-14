"That was crazy to see" - Fans still in disbelief of Nabil Anane's crushing finish of Nico Carrillo for interim Muay Thai gold

Nearly two months have passed since Nabil Anane won the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 170 over Nico Carrillo, and fans still cannot believe how it all went down.

Closing out the undercard of the Jan. 24 event, the Thai-Algerian rising star sent the third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai competitor crashing to the canvas thrice in round one for the TKO win. The second knockdown was the most spectacular as Anane fired a roundhouse kick that surprised Carrillo.

Check out the knockdown below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Fans shared their thoughts on Anane's stunning knockdown in the comments section, writing:

"Carrillo usually can tank shots so that was crazy to see."

"Perfectly executed head kick."

"It's still beautiful no matter how many times I look at it."

"Nabil is a beastttt 🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The 20-year-old is headed to the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on March 23, where he will battle ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a unification bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Superlek does not expect a second knockout win over Nabil Anane

Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, finished Nabil Anane in the first round during the latter's June 2023 promotional debut. However, he is unsure whether he can repeat the feat at ONE 172.

'The Kicking Machine' explained in an interview with ONE:

"Another key factor that will make this fight different from the first is Nabil is now very hungry and confident. After defeating many top-level fighters, I am confident that Nabil will not give in to me easily this time, and it will be a more difficult task for me. It will be interesting to see if I can handle him or not."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

