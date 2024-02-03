"That is all he did" - Oleksandr Usyk's manager reveals boxer's immediate reaction after Tyson Fury fight got postponed

Oleksandr Usyk does not appear to be worried about his scheduled fight with Tyson Fury being canceled just weeks ahead of the intended date.

In an interview with The Ring Magazine, Usyk's manager, Egis Klimas, told reporters that Usyk is "too mentally strong to break" and was unphased by the news of Fury's injury. According to Klimas, Usyk did nothing but smile when told that the unified heavyweight title fight scheduled for Feb. 17 would no longer be happening.

In a statement from Fury's team on Feb. 2 on Queensberry Promotions, the WBC champion was forced to postpone the bout due to suffering a cut above his eye in training that reportedly required stitches.

Releasing his own post on Instagram, Fury also wrote that he desires to reschedule the bout as soon as possible.

Usyk has not made any public comment on the cancellation as of Feb. 2, with the report from Klimas being the only known reaction of the Ukranian champion.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk gets called off just days after promo release

With the most unfortunate timing, the heavyweight unification bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will no longer take place on Feb. 17.

After months of build-up to the event, Fury's team reported the cancellation on Feb. 2, just two days after 'The Ring of Fire' official promo video was released to social media by DAZN and Turki Alashikh.

The video was met with high praise from fans and media, similar to the reactions to the 'Battle of the Baddest' promo video in 2023.

Assuming the bout gets rescheduled, Fury's injury will have caused the event's second delay since its initial booking. 'The Gypsy King' infamously announced that the high-profile fight would commence in December 2023 despite already being scheduled to fight Francis Ngannou.