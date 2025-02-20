Joe Rogan and YouTube star Marques Brownlee once called out Apple for shady behavior, after the tech company was accused of slowing down older iPhones.

Ad

Known as the 'Batterygate' scandal, Apple was accused in 2018 of purposefully slowing down older iPhones through software updates in order to push customers into buying the latest models. They denied any wrongdoing on their part and insisted that the updates that reduced performance were done to extend the lifespan of the phones.

Despite their denial, the scandal led to class-action lawsuits and a major swing in public opinion, with Apple ultimately paying over $113 million to settle the case.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Following the scandal, Rogan then welcomed Brownlee to episode #1186 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). The pair covered a host of topics during their conversation, including the controversy surrounding Apple at the time.

According to Rogan, he didn't believe the rumors at first about Apple, but after the lawsuit, his thoughts towards the company had turned "sour." He said:

"I'm so sour on Apple because of what they did with the batteries. That was such a dirty thing to me. Everybody has always suspected it...But I thought 'Dude that's a conspiracy, that's all horse sh*t, your phone's just old bro'. But then when I found it was real I was like 'You a**holes.'

Ad

He continued:

"I think it was a trick to try and get you to buy new phones...Why else would they do it that way?...It's just dirty. It's the thing everybody always suspected...I wanted to go like 'Nah, Apple wouldn't do that, they're your friends!'."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:00-3:00):

Ad

Ilia Topuria teases Joe Rogan podcast appearance

Ilia Topuria recently expressed his admiration for Joe Rogan and stated that he hopes to soon appear on the UFC commentator's podcast.

'El Matador's' comments came after Rogan discussed why his scheduled podcast episode with Kamala Harris fell through. According to the JRE host, he wouldn't budge on the time Harris' team wanted as he was interested in watching Topuria's UFC 308 bout against Max Holloway instead.

Ad

Topuria, who appeared on a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, was then asked about Rogan's comments, where he stated he hopes to repay the favor by appearing on his podcast. He said:

"I just saw [that clip] it was so fun. I don't know, it was so fun that someone is not accepting Kamala Harris because he wants to watch my fight against Max Holloway. That's fun! He didn't have to say that, he could've closed his mouth and not said anything, but I love Joe Rogan...If he invites me, why not? He's the best. Yeah, you can't refuse that invitation."

Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (27:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.