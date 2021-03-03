'That fight needs a crowd' - Israel Adesanya picks a potential date for a super-fight with Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya has picked a potential date for his much-awaited super-fight against arch-rival Jon Jones. The Last Stylebender suggested that their fight could take place in December 2021. Moreover, Adesanya also emphasised that his fight against Jones ought to take place with fans in attendance.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones have been at loggerheads with one another for the past few years. The Last Stylebender and Bones have engaged in a long-running war of words against each other on social media, besides also expressing their willingness to face off inside the octagon.

In an edition of the Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Israel Adesanya spoke to ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani regarding a potential fight against Jon Jones. In response to Helwani's question about how much of his move up to light heavyweight has to do with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya replied:

“It was in the beginning, but now, not really, to be honest. He’s doing his own thing. Like I said, he can’t run away from me.”

Ariel Helwani recalled that Israel Adesanya had previously spoken about facing Jon Jones at the Raiders Stadium, aka Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, during the UFC’s International Fight Week in July 2021. Adesanya responded by saying:

“Man, with this whole Corona bulls**t, like – And America is not really doing so well, like New Zealand – with the whole COVID business. So, yeah, unfortunately, it might not be summer in July. But there’s still December. There’s still December 2021. It can happen then. All I know is that this fight needs a crowd. That fight needs a crowd. I can’t do that in an empty arena. Yeah, that fight definitely needs a crowd.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Israel Adesanya responds to Jon Jones: “I told you, Ariel. He is jealous. He sees the freshman that’s taking all of the shine.” pic.twitter.com/VqdhPl386C — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 8, 2019

Jon Jones with the burn...ouch.

Listen crispy cream, it’s still 2020. 2021 soon come.

You’ll get this work. pic.twitter.com/2BpKAAFyKK — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

Furthermore, upon being asked whether his next fight – provided that he defeats Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 – would be against Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya noted that he hasn’t pondered that far ahead. Adesanya, however, added that he has planned a few things but doesn’t want to reveal them just yet.

Israel Adesanya faces a dangerous opponent before a potential super-fight with Jon Jones

Advertisement

Israel Adesanya (left); Jan Blachowicz (right)

Jon Jones is expected to debut in the UFC heavyweight division and face the winner of the upcoming UFC 260 heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou on March 27th, 2021. The UFC heavyweight title fight between Jones and the Miocic-Ngannou winner is likely to take place later this year.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya has consistently maintained that he’d like to fight Jon Jones. Nevertheless, Adesanya is now faced with feared KO artist Jan Blachowicz. The perception is that a loss against Blachowicz could jeopardise Israel Adesanya’s super-fight against Jon Jones.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will face UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for the latter’s title in the headlining bout of UFC 259 on March 6th, 2021.