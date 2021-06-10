"That was a freakshow" - Joe Rogan gives his honest opinion on Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Joe Rogan has given his honest take on the recent Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight. The

During a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, UFC commentator also addressed how some fighters are upset that both Logan and Mayweather made millions of dollars through an exhibition boxing bout.

Joe Rogan praised Paul for bringing a lot of attention to the fight, which was According to Rogan, Mayweather and Paul generated millions of dollars in pay-per-views by creating a buzz on social media.

"A bunch of fighters are upset because Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather just fought. Logan Paul made 20 million bucks and Floyd Mayweather made a 100 million bucks. I think what they have to understand is, whether you like it or not. Even if you're the elite of the elite, Kamaru Usman or Stylebender, the money comes from people wanting to buy a pay-per-view."

"It's real simple. It shouldn't. Maybe in a perfect world, it's the most skillful fighter that gets the most amount of money but that's now how it works here. In the world of combat sports, professional prizefighting, it's all about how many eyes are gonna watch you. And that f**king Logan Paul kid has a lot of eyes on him," noted Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan admits he was interested in watching Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Joe Rogan went on to state that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight was a complete freakshow. However, he admitted that he was looking forward to the bout, right from the get-go.

"We wanna see a freakshow. That was a freakshow. I was looking forward to it, I really was. I was so excited before the bell rang for the first round. It's like a dude wrestled a bear. First of all, you gotta give credit to Floyd Mayweather for doing that. Because it's so crazy, fighting a guy 35 pounds heavier than you," said Joe Rogan.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar