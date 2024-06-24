"That gave me the heebie-jeebies" - Fans react to Anthony Joshua's "unpleasant" looking cupping therapy session

Anthony Joshua has shocked fans after sharing a video of himself undergoing a rather extreme cupping therapy session.

'AJ' has been enjoying his time outside of the ring following his bout against Francis Ngannou back in March. Joshua put to bed any question marks about his killer instinct on the night by dominating the former UFC star, dropping him twice on his way to a second round KO win.

Although not in fight camp at the moment, Joshua is often praised for staying in as close to fighting shape as possible. Recently, however, one of his methods has gotten fans talking after it looked as though he's taken it to the extreme.

The former heavyweight champion was undergoing a cupping therapy session, which involves placing air-tight cups on the skin to create suction. Its health benefits include pain relief, improved blood flow and helping with inflammation. Joshua captioned the post:

"Plant with success."

Watch the video here:

Fans have been reacting to the video, with many noting that Anthony Joshua looks as though he is in pain rather than feeling relaxed. One fan wrote:

"That gave me the heebie-jeebies .. I don’t know why😫😫"

Another fan said:

"What’s happening here??? Is this some kind of therapeutic practice??? It looks weird hmmn🤔"

One fan wrote:

"That looks seriously unpleasant lol"

Instagram user @kdizzle13 said:

"God damn, doesn’t that hurt bro??"

Another fan added:

"This gave me an immediate phobia 😳"

Check out more reactions here:

Eddie Hearn confident Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury will happen after 'The Gypsy King' rematches Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to step back into the ring on Dec. 21, following the Ukrainian's victory in May.

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King', winning via split-decision. Fury then opted to activate his automatic rematch clause immediately.

Ahead of Fury and Usyk's rematch, Eddie Hearn weighed in on the future of the division.

The Matchroom Boxing president, who was speaking to iFL TV, stated that he still expects Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to eventually face-off, even if Fury loses to Usyk again. He explained:

"It will be up to Tyson Fury... I'm just telling you what I would like to happen, when I've had discussions with [Turki Alalshikh], 'AJ' is gonna fight in September. If he wins that, obviously he's gonna want to fight the winner of Usyk-Fury 2. Win or lose, for Fury, 'AJ' can still fight Fury in a massive fight. But a lot of it's going to be down to Tyson."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments here (43:30):

