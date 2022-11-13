“That was impressive to me” - Bibiano Fernandes surprised John Lineker was able to take Fabricio Andrade down

Former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes was quite impressed with the grappling work John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker was able to display in his bantamweight main event with Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October.

While the fight itself ended in a no-contest due to an errant knee by Andrade that landed on the peninsula south of Lineker’s equator, it was a highly-entertaining affair full of heavy strikes and some surprising takedowns.

Discussing the bout with The MMA Superfan, Fernandes said:

“I think Fabricio is a young guy. And when I say young guy, I mean he’s hungry. He wants to go and fight. But John Lineker has a lot of experience. He has a good right hand, a good left hook that he uses very well."

Fernandes continued, saying:

“The truth is, that’s all he has. John Lineker has a good right hand, a good left hook, that’s his power. His jiu-jitsu is not great. But he took Fabricio down two times, that was impressive to me.”

As good as Lineker looked in the Prime Video headliner, he nearly found himself finished in the third round, reeling from a brutal knee to the body delivered by Andrade. Unfortunately, Andrade's next knee landed too low, forcing the fight to be called off.

Bibiano Fernandes ready to utilize his superior ground game against Stephen Loman

Bibiano Fernandes will make his second appearance in 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 4 on Friday, November 18. The event is live and free to North American audiences with a Prime Video subscription.

In his return, he will take on determined No.5-ranked bantamweight contender, Stephen ‘The Sniper’ Loman.

Discussing the bout with The MMA Superfan, Bibiano Fernandes suggested that he will rely on what he believes is his superior grappling skills and simply wait for Loman to make a costly mistake:

“I’m sure my grappling is far superior to his grappling. I’m sure he’s working hard not to be taken down, but I’m prepared and focused for this fight. I’m training a lot on my striking and my ground game. I’m going to test his grappling, his wrestling, and his striking. I’m sure I’ll have a good fight against him. If he messes up, I’ll finish him.”

Undefeated inside the circle, Loman is eager to pick off one of the biggest names in ONE Championship history on his way to a potential world title opportunity.

