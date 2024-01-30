ONE Championship’s best athletes gave fans inside the Ariake Arena and all over the world an awesome night of fights with ONE 165 on Sunday, Jan. 28, and had a main event for the ages.

The show’s headliner saw the debuting Takeru Segawa challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, where both men held nothing back in the hopes of leaving Tokyo, Japan with a victory.

From Superlek’s masterful dissection of Takeru’s defense to the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ going full Super Saiyan mode in the third round, there was no shortage of action for the better part of the five-round clash.

ONE Championship Muay Thai star Liam Harrison was more than happy to share his assessment of the battle on his Instagram stories:

“Well that was absolutely ridiculous. Takeru is one of the hardest, toughest people I’ve ever seen in my life because he took some horrendous punishment there. Superlek, in my opinion, is probably pound-for-pound the best fighter on the planet in a minute."

He continued:

"That was just ridiculous behavior from him. I’ve got him winning three rounds, four rounds to one, maybe. But let’s see what judges say.”

True enough, the judges awarded the victory via unanimous decision to Superlek.

Takeru shares how badly his leg was damaged

The ‘Natural Born Crusher’ performed under immense pressure as he sought to take the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship away from Superlek in front of his home crowd.

His immeasurable amount of heart and willingness to take the punishment Superlek gave him certainly enamored him with ONE Championship fans, with him revealing that he was taken to the hospital immediately.

ONE 165 was one for the history books, and it can only go up from here for ONE Championship throughout the remainder of 2024.