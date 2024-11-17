  • home icon
  "That killer pressure" - BJJ icon 'Buchecha' gets high praise from MMA legend Junior Dos Santos after submitting Amir Aliakbari

"That killer pressure" - BJJ icon 'Buchecha' gets high praise from MMA legend Junior Dos Santos after submitting Amir Aliakbari

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Nov 17, 2024 13:43 GMT
Marcus Almeida fighting Amir Aliakbari with Junior Dos Santos | Image credit: ONE Championship
Marcus Almeida fighting Amir Aliakbari with Junior Dos Santos | Image credit: ONE Championship, Junior Dos Santos Instagram

ONE heavyweight MMA contender and BJJ legend Marcus Almeida has posted a mini-breakdown of how he won against Amir Aliakbari in their match at ONE 169 on Nov. 8 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Almeida published a ring-side view of his first-round submission victory over Aliakbari and explained the sequence in the caption. A snippet of the caption he wrote read:

"But fortunately, I was able to follow the plan, the strategy and used my Jiu Jitsu to get the Win. I used the double leg, a lot of the Folding Pass concepts and a bit of the Half Guard concepts too until I managed to finish from the back!"
'Buchecha' has imposed his grappling superiority against the Iranian knockout artist, for which fans and other professional athletes lauded him.

One standout comment from the post was from MMA royalty Junior Dos Santos, who praised him for his relentless fighting style as he commented:

"That killer pressure 👏👏👏"

The Brazilian combat sports superstar responded to it, by saying:

"@juniorcigano well done Juniiiiiiiorr 🙌🙌 let's go"
Screenshot of Junior Dos Santos and Marcus Almeida
Screenshot of Junior Dos Santos and Marcus Almeida

Marcus Almeida honored to perform inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium

Almeida spoke to veteran MMA journalist Nick Atkin following his win over Aliakbari, and he discussed the great feeling he felt when his hands were officially raised to announce him as the winner.

The American Top Team and Evolve MMA representative explained:

"It feels great. The first time I fought in Lumpinee wasn't the best experience. But for me, it's such a pleasure, such an honor to be in such a great place in the history of martial arts."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can relive all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

