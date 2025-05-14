"That was kind of fire" - Fans loving Johan Estupinan's immaculate vibes during training camp ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

ONE flyweight Muay Thai rising star Johan Estupinan possesses a different kind of swagger that has given him a continuously growing fanbase in ONE Championship that is always ready to support him. Ahead of his 135-pound Muay Thai bout with the highly technical Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, the promotion blessed fans with an Instagram video of 'Panda Kick' and his twin brother Jordan showcasing their breakdancing skills during a moment of levity in training camp.

Check out the entire video below:

Seeing the Estupinan twins break out their athleticism in a non-fighting situation had fans mesmerized in the comments section, writing:

"That was kind of fire."

"Oh I got to step my game up."

"I love seeing fighters who are bboys hahaha dope."

"Not bad. I am also a fighter who can do Breakdance. Let's do a fight first, and then a breakdance battle ❤️😊"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

What's next for Johan Estupinan if he wins?

Johan Estupinan, the fifth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor, appears to be peaking at the right time in his ONE tenure. He currently has three finishes in his unbeaten record, which stands at a pristine 5-0.

A decisive victory over third-ranked ONE flyweight kickboxing star Taiki Naito will only spell good things for Estupinan's dreams of becoming a ONE world champion.

Should he defeat 'Silent Sniper,' he could potentially face any of these ranked 135-pound Muay Thai athletes next in his pursuit of the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship: Nakrob Fairtex, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

