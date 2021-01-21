'That looked like Max Holloway on a skateboard' - Conor McGregor bursts out laughing after hilarious interview interruption

Conor McGregor burst out laughing during an interview, as he witnessed Max Holloway skateboarding in the vicinity.

McGregor faced Holloway in a Featherweight bout back in August 2013. The Notorious One defeated the former UFC Featherweight Champion via unanimous decision in an impressive performance.

Speaking to UFC Arabia’s Farah Hannoun, Conor McGregor opened up on a myriad of topics. It was during this interview that The Notorious One spotted Holloway skateboarding outside the interview area.

“That looked like Max Holloway going by on a skateboard there.” Conor McGregor stated midway through the UFC Arabia interview. “That was Max Holloway on a skateboard,” McGregor said as the interviewer, Farah Hannoun, noted that Holloway had indeed been skateboarding earlier.

“It’s brilliant,” Conor McGregor added, bursting out laughing. “I was like, ‘what?’ I’ll tell you what: Max had a great fight this weekend, and he’s in the pipeline for sure. Me and Max will do it again. Look, I’m gonna do this rematch again. You know, you gotta go in and compete. If you’re not a competitor, bow down. Don’t be playing. Don’t be playing it long, you know what I mean. You can only pull the wool over people’s eyes for so long. It’s becoming more and more evident. And as time goes on it will become more and more evident of what the nature of the man is.”

The latter part of Conor McGregor’s statements was directed at his arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Notorious One reiterated what he had recently said about The Eagle pulling the wool over people’s eyes.

Conor McGregor was impressed by Max Holloway’s performance at UFC Fight Island 7

Max Holloway (left); Conor McGregor (right)

Conor McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier in a Lightweight bout at UFC 257 on January 23rd. On the other hand, Max Holloway last competed against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7 on January 16th in the 145lbs division.

In what many are hailing as one of the greatest MMA performances of all time, Holloway dominated Kattar and defeated the latter via unanimous decision. Addressing a potential rematch against Holloway, Conor McGregor stated –

“After that last performance he had – it was a phenomenal performance – you know, he’s right in there, for sure. Me and Max went the distance. Max has never been dropped, you know. What’s he got the great record for most shots landed. He’s also got the record for the most shots took…So, I’d love to go against Max again for sure.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)