"That looks awful - Former UFC champ's new restaurant venture gets slammed by fans online 

Tito Ortiz has always been a polarizing figure in the MMA community, and news of his new restaurant opening has made its rounds on social media.

Unfortunately for Ortiz, however, reviews for his restaurant, which he claims serves authentic Mexican cuisine, have been negative, to say the least.

Twitter/X page @FullContactMWTF recently compiled a list of reviews, and posted them alongside the caption:

"Tito Ortiz's "authentic" Mexican restaurant is open, and the reviews are flowing in"

The reviews were scathing in their criticism, and fans, as well as MMA media personality Luke Thomas, joined in the conversation.

Thomas added:

"Holy s**t that looks awful"

User @freejerry88 went on to question Ortiz's heritage, saying:

"I have to say, this is the first time I've seen the words "authentic" and "Mexican" in the same sentence with Tito ortiz"

@E_Napier noted the use of ingredients that aren't traditionally associated with Mexican cuisine, saying:

"I wasn’t aware that authentic Mexican cuisine used white cheddar."

@texasoccer5 jumped on the bandwagon and called out Tito Ortiz:

"A Tito business cutting corners , you don’t say. Wait until people start getting sick."

User @ObiWanQuinnobi commented on the harsh realities of owning and operating a restaurant, saying:

"Been in the industry for 20+ years, it never ceases to amaze me how easy people who have no experience think it's going to be. Just cause your friends gassed you up about your T-Mac tacos or whatever the f**k doesn't mean you should open a f**king RESTAURANT. S**t is HARD."

Tito Ortiz's restaurant is called 'Tito's Cantina'

Ortiz took to his Instagram to announce the opening of his restaurant, Tito's Cantina, in Cape Coral, Florida.

'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' said:

"First day here at Tito's Cantina, I want to come on my live to kinda express my feelings to everybody who came in, our hirees, grateful to have them, we have a great team so far, everything is just immaculate in here. Shows that hard work pays off. If you guys have a dream, work hard and manifest it and make it happen."

Check out the post here:

Unfortunately for Ortiz, it looks like the reaction to his venture has been fairly negative. He is yet to react or comment on the reviews.