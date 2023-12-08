"That looks gnarly af" - Valentina Scatizzi's horrible swollen eye at PFL Europe has fans sick to their stomach

Fans are reacting after Valentina Scatizzi suffered a swollen eye at PFL Europe 4 in Dublin, Ireland, earlier today.

Scatizzi fought Dakota Ditcheva to determine who would become the 2023 PFL Europe women's flyweight champion and $100,000 richer. The bout was fairly one-sided in 'Dangerous' favor as she caused significant swelling to the Italian's left eye.

The cage-side doctor evaluated the swollen eye following the first round and concluded that Scatizzi could not safely continue as her eye was completely swollen shut. Canadian MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shared the video showcasing the swollen eye, which led to fans weighing in on the damage that was sustained and mentioned that it made for a nasty-looking injury, writing:

"That eye. Wow. Good stoppage...Dakota wins the 100k. She is an absolute budding star for PFLlator." [@arielhelwani - X]

"that looks gnarly af" [@MaxJamestv - X]

"oh that’s bad.." [@jaanksss - X]

"Omg her eye!" [@VTsado19 - X]

"[Damnnnn gif from the film 'Friday']" [@hetch75 - X]

Tweets reacting to the swollen eye

It will be interesting to see how long Valentina Scatizzi will be out of action as the swollen eye appears as though it could keep her sidelined for quite a while.

Cris Cyborg shared support for Dakota Ditcheva ahead of PFL Europe title fight

Dakota Ditcheva has gained plenty of attention during her ascension into stardom for the PFL and even gained support from the likes of Cris Cyborg.

Yesterday, the promotion shared a photo of Ditcheva with the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion on their Instagram account, along with a recent post that the Brazilian shared on her LinkedIn profile. She mentioned that she was rooting for the 25-year-old in her women's flyweight championship bout and expressed her desire to see her achieve her dreams.

She wrote:

"Excited to see Dakota Ditcheva chase her dreams of becoming PFL Europe champion tomorrow night!"