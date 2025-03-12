“That makes me nervous” - Joe Rogan echoes Elon Musk’s warnings on potential $826 billion AI industry in talk with Andrew Schulz

On episode #2285 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, comedian Andrew Schulz joined Joe Rogan, and at one point in their conversation, they discussed Elon Musk’s warnings about Artificial Intelligence (AI). Rogan spoke with Schulz about the potential dangers of AI and how it can impact humanity.

Ad

When Schulz asked Rogan if he was concerned about AI, the UFC commentator highlighted Musk’s remarks, which he made on JRE a few weeks ago. The tech mogul predicted that there was an 80% chance that AI will lead to great advancements for humanity and a 20% chance that it could pose a dangerous problem.

Rogan, stressing the potential dangers of AI, asserted that even a 20% chance is significant and makes him nervous. He said:

Ad

Trending

“We're probably about to create a way better one with AI. That's probably what AI is. AI is probably the god of the simulation. We probably lock that motherf**ker in, turn it on, then it figures out how to do everything...Elon says there's a 20% chance everything goes sideways but an 80% chance it's an overall net good for humanity—but 20% chance, like, we're f**ked.”

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

“That's not a good number. I don't like that. If I'm playing Russian roulette, I got 10 chambers and I spin that b**ch, I don't like that there's two bullets in there. Yeah, I don't like that. That makes me nervous."

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (2:49:19):

Ad

When Joe Rogan and Elon Musk tested Grok AI mode on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast

On episode #2281, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk Rogan tested out Grok AI, a generative chatbot developed by xAI. After spending some time trying it out, Rogan appeared to be dissatisfied with the results and said:

"So right now, what we're doing is [trying out] the sexy mode Grok AI and it's been flirting the entire time. We're trying to get it to give us a tour of Fort Knox. But she just wants to find places to sneak off to.”

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Elon Musk testing Grok AI below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.