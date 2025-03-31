"That man is a warrior" - Fans feel the pain Nico Carrillo endured in statement-making KO of Thai legend Nong-O

Scottish sensation Nico Carrillo has bulit an impressive resume as a bantamweight Muay Thai competitior under the ONE Championship banner, collecting four highlight-reel victories that included an upset win over the legendary Nong-O Hama. This happened when the two crossed paths on the supporting card of ONE Friday Fights 46, which took place at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in December 2023.

Check out the highlights posted by the promotion below:

That evening, Carrillo delivered a performance that had the entire crowd on its feet. However, he first had to weather an early storm from Nong-O, who came out firing and relentlessly targeted the Scotsman's legs with crisp low kicks.

The strategy appeared effective as Carrillo limped back to his corner at the end of the opening round.

Unfortunately for Nong-O, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second stanza, where 'King of the North' unleashed a riveting combination of punches that left the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion reeling along the ropes.

Sensing an opening to land a lethal blow, Carrillo stepped in with a hard left elbow, sending the Thai veteran crashing to the canvas for a scintillating knockout.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for Carrillo's valiant performance against a high-profile opponent in the video posted above:

Nico Carrillo opens new chapter at featherweight

Nico Carrillo is poised to take the next big step in his promising career as he moves up in weight to make his featherweight Muay Thai return at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4.

There, he is booked to take on Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a three-round tiff, happening live at U.S. primetime at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air for free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

