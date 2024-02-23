"That is massive" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria is set to unveil UFC featherweight belt during Real Madrid vs. Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu

Ilia Topuria is becoming a superstar in the UFC. After knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to win the featherweight belt, Topuria has big plans to return to Spain as a champion.

Per reports from Setanta Sports, Topuria will be at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on February 25 for a football match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, where he will take the honorary kick-off. During the game, Topuria will be introduced as the new champion.

Fans have already reacted to Topuria's evident stardom on social media. One X user posted:

"That is massive"

While most fans acknowledged the positive effect Topuria has had on the entire sports world, some believe he is still inferior to Sean O'Malley as a star.

Other users commented:

"This is just insane, we could have a global star incoming"

"Big step for MMA, in Spain and in the whole world, thank you Ilia"

"Pls, explain this in MMA terms"

"I hope he and Sergio Ramos have a face-off there"

"This is excellent news. I hope Madrid do a good job at showcasing Topuria and the fans give him a great reception"

Ilia Topuria posts career montage video as a teaser to future documentary after winning UFC belt

Before even stepping into the octagon to face Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria claimed he would release a 'Road to the Belt' documentary after becoming the champion. He plans to follow through on his promise after securing the title at UFC 298.

After getting the victory that he predicted on February 17, Topuria released a teaser video for the documentary on social media.

As of February 22, Topuria has not provided any further updates on the documentary, only previously stating he would release the final footage after winning the belt. He also didn't reveal where he would release the video but will likely make an announcement soon.