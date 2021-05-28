"That is the No. 1 contender fight" - Michael Bisping reveals which fighters should be next in line for a UFC bantamweight title shot

Michael Bisping recently gave his take on the current situation in the bantamweight division in the UFC and who he thinks should be fighting for the title next. The UFC Hall of Famer believes the winner of Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw should be next in line to fight for the belt.

During an interview with The Schmo, Michael Bisping also sent his best wishes to Aljamain Sterling, who recently underwent surgery.

"Yeah, well, we got a bit of a situation if you will, with Aljamain Sterling at the top. Obviously, he's recovering from surgery, so wish him all the best," said Bisping.

Michael Bisping stated that Dillashaw, a former champion, should be in contention for a shot at the title. The Englishman also believes Sandhagen's hot winning streak should get him a title fight if he gets past Dillashaw.

"Anyway, so Al's out for a little while now, that's causing a little bit of a logjam. Obviously, you've got Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw. I think for anybody, that is the #1 contender fight. You know because TJ, the former champion, you know he had his troubles," said Bisping.

Bisping, though, believes the division has to move on and even suggested crowning an interim titleholder while the champion recovered.

"He (Dillashaw) served his time, everyone knows how I feel about that stuff but he served his time. Sandhagen is looking incredible, so I don't see how that's not a #1 contender fight. In fact, I'm not lobbying for an interim title but it's not a bad idea because Aljamain is gonna be out for a little bit," Bisping added.

Michael Bisping is expected to be on commentary during TJ Dillashaw vs. and Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw will cross paths inside the Octagon on July 24 in a huge five-round main event. The pair were scheduled to fight in May but an injury Dillashaw suffered during his training camp forced him out of the bout.

Michael Bisping, who has been calling UFC Fight Night cards for a while now, is expected to be in the commentary booth to witness Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw fight in person.