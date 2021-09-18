"That one is not gonna happen" - 'Big' John McCarthy weighs in on why Jake Paul is never going to call out Anderson Silva 

Jake Paul does not want to box UFC legend Anderson Silva, claims John McCarthy. According to the former UFC referee, there are various reasons why Anderson Silva could turn out to be a catastrophic match-up for the YouTube star. McCarthy believes Paul is smart enough to avoid stepping inside the ring with 'The Spider'.

In an interaction with The Schmo, McCarthy weighed in on the possibility of a fight between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul. 'Big' John pointed out that all the opponents Paul has fought so far were much smaller in size compared to him. Silva, however, is the same size as 'The Problem Child'.

While he hails Jake Paul's boxing, McCarthy claims Anderson Silva's experience, size, and striking skills will be too much for the YouTube star to handle:

"Let's be honest about Jake Paul. Jake can box but he is limited in his boxing and I'm just being honest when I say, look at the guys he's fought. He fought a YouTuber, you know it was his first fight. He fought Nate Robinson, he fought Ben Askren and then he fought Tyron Woodley. All of those guys, every one of them was much smaller than Jake. Jake does a good job of calling out smaller fighters. He is a guy that's walking around 210/215 pounds and he's calling out guys that are 170/180.

"Let's see him call out Anderson Silva. Anderson, much older but the experience will go with Anderson so the age factor can cross over, so that's okay. He will never call out Anderson. Anderson's got length on him, he's got the same size as him and he knows that he does not want to box right now with Anderson Silva. That one is not going to happen," McCarthy said.

Jake Paul is keen on fighting Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul has recently gone back-and-forth with Jorge Masvidal on social media. According to Paul, he wants to box UFC fighters who Dana White claims are 'in their prime' and Jorge Masvidal fits the bill. Paul promised to 'expose' the lack of boxing skills among the best strikers in the UFC.

Jake Paul further promised that if he loses in a potential boxing match against Masvidal, he will not pick fights with UFC fighters anymore.

